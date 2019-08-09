Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Argo Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $74.12 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.24.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $78.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.43 million.

In other news, insider Kevin James Rehnberg sold 6,442 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $457,897.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Nealon sold 1,210 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $88,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth $190,291,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth $841,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth $581,000.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

