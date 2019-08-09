Argus Boosts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $82.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective upped by Argus to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an average rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OKE. Raymond James downgraded shares of ONEOK from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.07 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.06.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.05. 66,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,419. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $72.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 128.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 31,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,579,000 after purchasing an additional 73,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.