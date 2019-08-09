Arion Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Arion has a market capitalization of $42,654.00 and $134.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 10,870,798 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

