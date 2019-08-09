ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARKEMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. ARKEMA/S has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.58.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARKEMA/S will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

ARKEMA/S Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

