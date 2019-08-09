Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $83.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Arlo Technologies updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.47–0.43 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ($0.43)-($0.37) EPS.

NYSE ARLO opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.14. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5,782.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6,578.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.