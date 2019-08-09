Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $177.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Armstrong Flooring has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.46 million, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,399,925 shares of Armstrong Flooring stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $37,739,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 26.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 4.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 96.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura dropped their target price on Armstrong Flooring from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 target price on Armstrong Flooring and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli downgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.