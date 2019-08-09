Arsdell Stephen C. Van Acquires 10,000 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $323,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 824,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,899. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.96 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,182,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 721,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 231,223 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 253,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 27,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

