Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.96) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.96) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 411.20% and a negative return on equity of 239.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Arvinas from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of ARVN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,239. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. 5Am sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $3,733,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 11,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $313,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,011,945 shares of company stock worth $21,761,398. 31.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 21.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 91.9% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

