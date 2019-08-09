Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at KeyCorp

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AZPN. BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Aspen Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $137.11. 469,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,795. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.01.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 76.36% and a net margin of 37.25%. The firm had revenue of $195.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,684,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 374,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,057,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

