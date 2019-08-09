ATBCoin Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, ATBCoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, HitBTC and Exrates. ATBCoin has a market capitalization of $164,514.00 and $223,530.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

