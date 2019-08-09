Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

Get Atomera alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atomera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:ATOM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 53,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,538. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90. Atomera has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.32, a current ratio of 17.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atomera will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Atomera by 13.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,659,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atomera in the second quarter valued at $7,204,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atomera by 38.3% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atomera by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Atomera in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atomera (ATOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.