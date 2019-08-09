AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Separately, HSBC raised AU Optronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AU Optronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

AUO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. AU Optronics has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.78.

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 billion. AU Optronics had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AU Optronics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 85,052 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AU Optronics in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AU Optronics in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AU Optronics by 94.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 153,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 74,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

