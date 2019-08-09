Aurora Market Capitalization Reaches $120.48 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $120.48 million and $5.06 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, Kucoin, Indodax and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.30 or 0.04262674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001030 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001106 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Indodax, CoinEgg and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.