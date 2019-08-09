AurumCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.97 Million (AU)

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded down 51.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. One AurumCoin coin can now be bought for $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. AurumCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded down 55.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00255068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.01199897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00018719 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00086819 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About AurumCoin

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AurumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

