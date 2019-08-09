AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Trading 13.2% Higher

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) traded up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.55 and last traded at C$10.01, 307,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 191% from the average session volume of 105,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.84.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AutoCanada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $242.75 million and a P/E ratio of -3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

