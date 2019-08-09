AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3,069.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,335 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of AutoZone worth $142,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO stock traded up $3.29 on Friday, hitting $1,091.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,298. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,130.30. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $705.01 and a 1 year high of $1,186.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 97.19%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.51 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,021.86, for a total transaction of $255,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Domingo Hurtado sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.52, for a total transaction of $1,189,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,907 shares of company stock valued at $35,293,228. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,206.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,140.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $1,131.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,061.25.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.