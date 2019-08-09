Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Given New $104.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Avalara from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. First Analysis began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avalara from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Shares of AVLR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,715. Avalara has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.12.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $983,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 43,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,205,568.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,895,468 shares of company stock worth $620,089,920. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Avalara by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 7,090.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,588,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,603,000 after buying an additional 1,566,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $4,356,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

