Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Separately, Cowen downgraded shares of Avedro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Avedro alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avedro in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Avedro in the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avedro in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Avedro in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avedro in the first quarter worth approximately $920,000. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVDR traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.20. 2,593,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,635. Avedro has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $395.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.29.

Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avedro will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Avedro

Avedro, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Avedro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avedro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.