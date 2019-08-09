Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Avnet (NYSE:AVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $47.00 target price on shares of Avnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $40.86. 51,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,391. Avnet has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.05.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at $457,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 132,741 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 959,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.