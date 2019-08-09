AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €28.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.40 ($33.02) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC set a €30.70 ($35.70) price target on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €24.20 ($28.14) target price on AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.65 ($30.99).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €21.86 ($25.42) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €23.25. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.20).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

