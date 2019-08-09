Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.05-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $65-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.53 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.05)-$0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Axcelis Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,932. The company has a market cap of $495.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

