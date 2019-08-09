B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metlife in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.55. B. Riley also issued estimates for Metlife’s FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Metlife alerts:

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Metlife’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Metlife has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Metlife by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 720,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after buying an additional 139,911 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Metlife by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Metlife by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 181,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,395,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,985,000 after acquiring an additional 495,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.