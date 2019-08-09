Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Badger Daylighting from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Saturday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$49.80.

TSE BAD traded down C$0.41 on Thursday, reaching C$42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 172,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$47.84. Badger Daylighting has a 1-year low of C$25.68 and a 1-year high of C$49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.24.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$146.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.17 million. Analysts forecast that Badger Daylighting will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

