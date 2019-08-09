Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCSF. JMP Securities began coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCSF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.10. 82,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,875. The company has a market cap of $931.25 million and a PE ratio of 12.48. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.28 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.10%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

