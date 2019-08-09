Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.1%.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

NYSE:BCSF opened at $18.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.25 million and a PE ratio of 12.52. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.28 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 44.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.