Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $110.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.75.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $90.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12. Balchem has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $117.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.45.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Balchem will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,283.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 68.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 116.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.