Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.30

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.30 and last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 517253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.16.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMA. Scotiabank began coverage on Banco Macro in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Banco Macro from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $423.75 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 21.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Macro by 10,250.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter worth $36,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

