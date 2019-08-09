Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Bancolombia posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 64,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 109,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 232,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 228,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,643. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.76. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $55.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3339 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

