Bank of America Lowers PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of AGS traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.28. 1,558,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,400. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $641.15 million, a P/E ratio of -61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $74.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PlayAGS will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PlayAGS news, CEO David Lopez sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $128,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 36,964 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 166,234 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

