Bank of America Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Asante Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.60 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Asante Solutions in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.51.

Asante Solutions stock traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,324. Asante Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of Asante Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,000 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Asante Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

