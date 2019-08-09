Bank of America Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON)

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ:XON traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.87. 61,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,105. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.22. Intrexon has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.62 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 363.14%. Intrexon’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intrexon will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Bostick sold 4,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $33,825.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $37,418.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,432.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,402,182 shares of company stock valued at $15,739,033 and have sold 22,672 shares valued at $173,474. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intrexon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Intrexon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Intrexon by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intrexon by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

