Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Holdings Trimmed by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 2.2% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4,919.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,207,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,675,000 after purchasing an additional 655,356 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,469,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,109,000 after purchasing an additional 516,424 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 425,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,698.1% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 326,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 314,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley acquired 11,350 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

