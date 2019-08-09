Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 210.86 ($2.76).

LON BARC opened at GBX 145.92 ($1.91) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 154.30. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 143.52 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 191.72 ($2.51). The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,440.76 ($20,176.09).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

