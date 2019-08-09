Barclays Raises Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target to GBX 159

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 153 ($2.00) to GBX 159 ($2.08) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPT. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirent Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 169.83 ($2.22).

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 172.09 ($2.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 172.40 ($2.25).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.59 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

