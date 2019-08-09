Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $44.83

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.83 and last traded at $45.29, with a volume of 227667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Barnes Group to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.29 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $51,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Benanav sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $698,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $861,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 491,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after buying an additional 39,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.