BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter. BBX Capital had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

Shares of BBXTB traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 423. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.45. BBX Capital has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BBX Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

