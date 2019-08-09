Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.92. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.87.

BECN stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $29.09. 4,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,647. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $104,384,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $36,419,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,907,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,954,000 after purchasing an additional 849,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $23,992,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 11,754 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $401,634.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,288.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $200,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

