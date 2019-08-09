Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Set at $38.00 by Raymond James

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) received a $38.00 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.87.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 79,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,647. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.85. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.15%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $200,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 11,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.17 per share, with a total value of $401,634.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,288.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.