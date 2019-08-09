Bean Cash Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $816,533.00 and $583.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $24.68 and $5.60.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000134 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,185,346,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is beancash.org. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin.

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $5.60, $10.39, $24.68, $51.55, $7.50, $18.94, $50.98, $13.77, $24.43, $33.94 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.