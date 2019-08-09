Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €108.00 by Warburg Research

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €108.00 ($125.58) target price from Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.28% from the company’s previous close.

BEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.90 ($115.01).

ETR BEI opened at €109.40 ($127.21) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of €106.39. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a twelve month high of €109.50 ($127.33). The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion and a PE ratio of 33.58.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

