Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €29.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.54 ($35.51).

EVK opened at €22.62 ($26.30) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.34). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.28.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

