Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FOXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.61) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Foxtons Group stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 51 ($0.67). The company had a trading volume of 99,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.92. The stock has a market cap of $142.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10. Foxtons Group has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 71.20 ($0.93).

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

