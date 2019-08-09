Bezop Price Up 29.6% This Week (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Bezop token can now be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin, Livecoin and CoinBene. During the last week, Bezop has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $8,039.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00256619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.01194347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00018960 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00087307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,683,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

