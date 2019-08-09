BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BGC Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 819.4% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

