BidaskClub Downgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Hold

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.79. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

