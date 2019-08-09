BidaskClub Lowers IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IPGP has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark downgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.67.

IPG Photonics stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,597. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.37. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.13.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $90,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $1,505,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,545,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,899,229.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $1,957,905. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 828,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in IPG Photonics by 68.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

