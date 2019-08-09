BidaskClub Lowers Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Triumph Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.60.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. 523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $769.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 16.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Robert Dobrient acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,750.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $96,985.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,620. Company insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3,023.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.