BidaskClub Upgrades Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of ULH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.43. 43,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,765. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $37.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $576.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Universal Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,685 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 273,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 1.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 240,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 67,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

