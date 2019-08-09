Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, 86 Research upgraded Bilibili to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of BILI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $203.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.60 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. Analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bilibili by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bilibili by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

