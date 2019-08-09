Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.54.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $203.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 8.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 4.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 18.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.